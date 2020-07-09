A total of 273 Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College students have received scholarships from the WITC Foundation.
A total of $150,800 was awarded.
Following are the names of some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Almena: Elizabeth Garcia, Onan Family Scholarship.
McKayla Johnson, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
• Baldwin: Crystal Mausolf, Judy Stafsholt Scholarship.
• Barron: Emily Cerney, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship and the WITC-Rice Lake Accounting Scholarship.
Helen Goosby, James W. Covey Scholarship.
Ashley Tyler, Kiwanis Club of Rice Lake Scholarship.
• Barronett: Bailee Hanson, Charles and Carol Levine Scholarship.
April Kyrola, Onan Family Scholarship.
• Bloomer: Brock Hladilek, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Scholarship and the Patrick Roux Memorial Scholarship.
• Cameron: Ethan Brodt, Decker Family Leadership Scholarship, the Gene Christiaansen Memorial Scholarship and the Todd and Kristen Solberg Scholarship.
Lennette Erickson, Rice Lake Rotary Club Scholarship.
Tasha Gavin, Rice Lake Lions Club Scholarship.
Alexis Kringle, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship and the WITC-Rice Lake Architecture/Trade and Technical Scholarship.
Nicholas Oftedahl, Johnson Bank Scholarship.
Autumn Thome, Marge Busch Scholarship.
• Chetek: Ashton Ader, Sheryl R. Evenson Scholarship and the WITC-Rice Lake Nursing Club Scholarship.
David Black, In Appreciation of Vets Scholarship and the Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship.
Sarah Fulkerson, Rice Lake Area Men’s Club Scholarship.
Keiana Weyers, Thomas B. Lemler Memorial Scholarship.
• Chippewa Falls: Levi Berg, Al Franko Agriculture Scholarship and the WITC-New Richmond Agriculture Scholarship.
• Colfax: Tosha Thompson, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
• Comstock: Cara Greene, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.