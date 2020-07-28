A Chicago woman is accused of operating while intoxicated with a minor child in the vehicle after she was arrested Tuesday on Interstate 94 in Dunn County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's northwest region Eau Claire post:
A trooper stopped Wykuriesona S. Russell, age 24, for going 91 mph in a 70 mph zone at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-94 at mile marker 55.
The trooper noticed a strong odor of THC emitting from the vehicle. Russell stated she had smoked marijuana two hours before being stopped.
Through a subsequent investigation, Russell was arrested for first-offense OWI with an 11-year-old minor passenger. Troopers transported and stood by at the Dunn County Jail lobby with the minor passenger until Russell's sister arrived from Minneapolis to take custody of the child.
Russell was booked into the Dunn County Jail. She also has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.