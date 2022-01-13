A Houlton, Wis. woman died of her injuries after a crash early Thursday morning in St. Croix County.
Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton, 34, was seriously injured in the crash and transported to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn., where she was pronounced dead, the St. Croix County sheriff's office said in a news release.
The county received a call at 12:16 a.m. Thursday about a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Highway 35 in the town of St. Joseph, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities found a Chevy Silverado operated by Benjamin Daniel Blietz, 39, of Hudson, which had been moving southbound on Highway 35. Blietz's truck collided with a Pontiac Montana minivan being driven by Clifton, which had been moving northbound on Highway 35.
Blietz was not injured and showed signs of impairment during an initial investigation by deputies, the sheriff's office said. Blietz was arrested and is being held in the St. Croix County Jail on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The case has been referred to the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.
The North Hudson Police Department, St. Joseph Fire and Rescue, Somerset Fire, Lakeview EMS and the St. Croix County Highway Department also responded to the scene.
