EAU CLAIRE -- Musical project The Nunnery and the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild are joining forces for the city's annual "Joy to the Word" program of songs and stories, presented virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The streamed event features stories courtesy of former Wisconsin poet laureate Max Garland; Dang Yang, UW-Eau Claire director of multicultural affairs; UW-Eau Claire English professor Kaia Simon; and writer Sarah Jayne Johnson.
All presenters will be accompanied with original music by The Nunnery, the solo act of Sarah Elstran. Elstran creates meditative, lush soundscapes with layered vocal loops and catchy hooks.
To register to watch the "Joy to the Word" program, go to tinyurl.com/y66fg59v. For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).