EAU CLAIRE -- Matthew Gavin Frank presents the virtual program titled “Turning Away from the Explosion, Or, the Power of Free Association in the Lyric Essay” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
The program is part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild's Virtual Writers Retreat. The Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library are partnering on the talks.
To register for the programs, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”
The 45-minute conversation will involve the power of association as an entry point into the lyric essay.
Frank is the author of the nonfiction books "The Mad Feast: An Ecstatic Tour Through America’s Food," "Preparing the Ghost: An Essay Concerning the Giant Squid and Its First Photographer," "Pot Farm" and "Barolo"; the poetry books "The Morrow Plots," "Warranty in Zulu" and "Sagittarius Agitprop," and two chapbooks.
"Preparing the Ghost" was a New York Times Editors' Choice, an NPR Notable Book, and a New Yorker Book to Watch Out For.
"The Mad Feast" was selected as a Staff Pick by The Paris Review, a Best Book of 2015 by Ploughshares, The Millions, and Paste Magazine, longlisted for the Art of Eating Prize, and featured in The Wall Street Journal, Saveur, and Entertainment Weekly.
Frank latest nonfiction book, "Flight of the Diamond Smugglers" (about, among other things, the ways in which carrier pigeons are used by diamond smuggling rings) came out in February 2021 from W.W. Norton: Liveright.