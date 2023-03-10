Retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane knows how to win wars. A former vice chief of staff of the Army, Keane is the intellectual author of the 2007 "surge" strategy that turned around the war in Iraq. My American Enterprise Institute colleague Danielle Pletka and I recently interviewed Keane on our podcast. We asked him what winning in Ukraine would look like and how it could be accomplished.

For this week's column, I'm highlighting some of Keane's most insightful comments. The transcript below has our truncated questions, with Keane's answers edited for style and clarity.