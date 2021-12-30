Rime ice formed on trees along 54th Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the town of Seymour (Eau Claire County) after a heavy fog the night before. Rime icing occurs when tiny supercooled water droplets freeze onto a surface that is below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.
Dante Marino, of Squeegee Squad of Eau Claire, suction cups himself into position before washing windows on the eighth floor of The Lismore Hotel in Eau Claire.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland/
Eau Claire Memorial’s Jack Redwine stretches for the goal line for a score in the first quarter while being tackled by two Eau Claire North defenders at Carson Park.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland/
David “Kent” Witte of Whitehall shares a long, tearful hug with his daughter, Kylee Pettis, upon his return home after nearly four months of hospitalization that began with COVID-19.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland/
Putnam Heights Elementary School third grader Malaya Phenow celebrated Kindness in Chalk Day with classmates by decorating the sidewalks around school.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland/
James Mahr, 9, of Stanley and the Edison Hilltop 4-H Club, rests on his cow named Disaster at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland/
Rime ice formed on trees along 54th Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the town of Seymour (Eau Claire County) after a heavy fog the night before. Rime icing occurs when tiny supercooled water droplets freeze onto a surface that is below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.