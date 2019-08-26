Editor’s note: The following are excerpts from the 1877 diaries of western Wisconsin pioneer David Wood (1840-1927.)
Sept. 11 — Fair and hot. Will Plunz (the hired man) digging potatoes today ... Alta (David’s 2-year-old daughter) has signs of diptheria today.
Sept. 14 — We have Ellison’s steam thrasher here to thrash for me. Alta has been better today and played some. Will cutting grubs today for thrasher.
Sept. 15 — Am thrashing to day with steam power 810 bushels of wheat and 150 of oats. Alta quite sick tonite.
Sept. 16 — Fair and pleas. Did not go to (church) meeting to day. Helped Mary (his wife) care for Alta. She is quite sick. Kippie (his 7-year-old daughter) is sick to day with sore throat.
Sept. 17— Fair and windy. Thrashed today. Alta is very sick & it is likely to be a very hard case for her.
Sept. 18 — Finished thrashing today. Have not been near the machine. Was up all night with Alta. poor Girl how she suffered this mor. When death came to relieve her & leave us only sad hearts and the memory of her. Kippie is already quite sick already.
Sept. 19 — Fair and pleasant. Alta was buried today. We shall see her no more but hope to in the Better Land. Kip is verry sick and so is Jane (David’s niece and hired girl).
Sept. 20 — Kip and Jane have had a very bad day of it.
Sept. 21 — Fair & pleas. Kip seems some better this mor but has been bleeding at the nose too much. Took some wheat to town & sold for .99 per bus. Have got Kips nose to stop bleeding & hope we shall be able to keep it in check.
Sept 22 — Fair, warm. Kip & Jane seem better to day.
Sept. 23 — Fair & pleas. Warm at home. Kip is very low but we have hope that she will recover. Jane is very bad & growing worse.
Sept. 24 — Warm & wind s.w.. Are having wind & rain tonight. I telegraphed Dr. J.R. Piepgras (physician in Winona, Minn., 30 miles away) to come to Jane but he says he can’t but no one could help poor girl. She died at 4:30 this afternoon. We are in care & sickness & trouble, but hope God will sustain us in trial & affliction.
Sept. 25 — Lowry and warm, some rain this after noon. We bury our Janey to day. May her rest be peaceful & her spirit at rest with God is our prayer. Mother & Mary (his wife) are worn out & need rest verry much. Kippy is some better & we have hope to have her spared to us by the master. Still she is weak and feverish. Paid John Sylla for 2¾ days work 2.750
Sept. 26 — Misty and cool wind E. Kip is quiet but weak & nervous. Paid Ole Elison on thrashing $15. Paid for a doll for Kip. .50.
Sept. 28 — Fair & warm. Kip is some weaker to day and her pulse is low so we are giving her China (quinine).
Sept. 29 — Fair and hot. Kip is about the same. Got a lime and some fresh medicine. Paid P Hares for Altas coffin $14.
Sept. 30 — Fair and verry hot. Wind S.W. Kippy much the same. She has no appetite yet. Archie (13-year-old son) came down with diptheria this mor & is in bed. Has a canker in his throat from the first.
Oct. 1 — Hazy & damp. Jim (10-year-old son) came down with diptheria this mor. Had to take the bed at noon. Archie is quite bad. Poor Kip is low & weak so that we have to give her China to keep her up. Will (the hired man) went to Independence & got a bottle of Brandy to bathe kip with tonight. 1.25.
Oct. 2 — Kip is growing weaker. The stimulants give her a nervous life and raise her pulse some. The boys are quite sick. Still we have hope for them.
Oct. 3 — Wind west and cool, rained most of the day. Little Kip parted from us at six o’clock this mor. Archie seems a bit better & he raised a good spit. Jim has been rather drowsy most of the time so far. How our poor hearts ache with sorrow but we can only trust in God and pray that He will direct us & give us strength to trust in Him.
Oct. 4 — Fair, cold & blustery. We burried little Kip to day & so we see joys vanish away. Yet God will be every side of those who trust in Him. O A
Oct. 8 — The boys appear to be doing well.
Oct. 25 — Hazy and mild. Bought steel traps for Jim, & a double barrelled shotgun.
Nov. 4 — Cloudy & cool. Snowed a little this afternoon. Elder Squier preached to us the funeral service over dear little ones & Jane.
Dec 31 — So ends the old year of 1877 with its cares & trials & joys and sorrows but God is still merciful to us in all things. Blessed be his holy name for ever.