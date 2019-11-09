MENOMONIE -- The Boogie Woogie Kid will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E.
The Boogie Woogie Kid is Matthew Ball, an attorney turned musician who became a YouTube sensation, with 4 million views.
Ball performs a family-friendly program of New Orleans boogie-blues-swing and song favorites from the 1920s '30s and '40s, with hits such as "Ain’t Misbehavin'," "In the Mood," "When the Saints Go Marchin’ In," "Basin Street Blues," "Amazing Grace," "Glory of Love" and "The Entertainer."
For a preview go to his website: boogiewoogiekid.com.
Tickets to his concert cost $16 to $18 and are available at mabeltainter.org or 715-235-0001.